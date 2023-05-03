Beloit College selects Eric Boynton as next president

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit College has chosen its next president.
After an extensive national search, the Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Eric Boynton as the 12th president.
He initially joined the college’s executive leadership team in 2019, serving as provost and dean.
Boynton has more than two decades of experience in higher education, with nearly 15 years in leadership roles, including four years at the highest level of Beloit College’s administration. As chief academic officer, he has overseen all college operations related to academic programming, faculty, and academic administration, including student-centered programs and initiatives such as advising, athletics, student services, career services, and residential life.
Before joining Beloit, Boynton chaired the philosophy and religious studies department and directed the interdisciplinary studies, Black studies, and honors programs at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania. He holds a Ph.D. in the philosophy of religion from Rice University, a master’s degree in religious studies from Vanderbilt University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands.
He begins his new role as college president on July 1.