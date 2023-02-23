Beloit community cleans up after winter storm

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Cleanup is underway for people in communities along the state line after Wednesday's ice storm swept through. And to get the work done, neighbors are helping neighbors.
In Beloit, they're cleaning up after a full day of snow, freezing rain, sleet and everything in-between.
"I knew it was going to melt pretty much today. But still, you got to do a little bit of cleanup. And I just did enough for people to get by," Anthony Sipes said.
Sipes has lived in the area for almost two years. He said breaking up the ice and shoveling the snow is heavy work, but he does not mind it.
"It's healthy to get out here. I mean, I'll be 63 in May, and I just do it," Sipes said. "I like shoveling snow. That keeps me healthy, gives me something to do."
Once Sipes is done clearing his own driveway and sidewalk, he moves next door because cleaning up after a winter storm takes teamwork.
"There's an elderly lady that lives right there that she can't really do much. So, I take care of her shoveling for her," Sipes said.
He is not alone when it comes to the efforts being made.
Staff with the City of Beloit said they have been working long hours to ensure everything is safe and open for the public.
"Our crews were able to salt, salt, salt. And then as the sleet built up, we started pushing that off the road, too," Bill Frisbee, Public Works Director for the City of Beloit, said.
Frisbee thanks those out clearing the roads.
"Not just public works workers, but also the police and fire who have been out there and all of the utility workers," he said. "It's, you know, a big effort to make sure everybody is safe."
Whether you choose to shovel or plow the mess away, Sipes has this advice.
"You got to help everybody out. You know, we live in America, you know, that's what you're supposed to do," he said.
With all the downed tree branches, the City of Beloit is asking people to bring debris to the curb. Officials ask that it doesn't block the sidewalk or road. They are coordinating efforts to pick it up.