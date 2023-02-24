Beloit deadly shooting suspect claims he didn't shoot first

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — The man facing several charges as a result of a deadly shooting in Beloit claims he wasn't the first to fire a gun during the incident.

Tyrone Young, 33, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in Rock County Circuit court.

His charges stem from a shooting at a home on Porter Avenue between Yates Avenue and Hull Avenue on Monday. Beloit police say a 29-year-old woman died at the home from her injuries.

In court Wednesday, Young was given a $1 million cash bond.

What Young said happened and his injury

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday states Young called 911 and reported the shooting around 8:45 a.m. Monday. In the call, he claimed someone had shot at him and that he shot back, and he thought she was dead.

When officers arrived, they found Young holding a jacket up to his left shoulder — where it appeared he had been shot. A measurement of his wounds taken by police later confirm Young was shot in the left shoulder where it meets the arm. Police note in the complaint that the defect in Young's back from the shot is lower than the front defect and is close to his centerline.

Young told officers when they arrived "I don't think she's alive, she shot me." He also informed police five kids were inside the home.

Police find two guns, blood in several places

The complaint takes into account reports from several officers who were dispatched to the home after the shooting.

The complaint states the woman was found in the kitchen in a pool of blood by the side door of the home. A forensic pathologist believed she was shot "within a three foot distance," and the bullet entered behind her right ear.

Officers later noted a bullet, the woman's hair and possible skull fragments were lodged into the ground in the pool of blood.

The complaint notes blood in several areas of the home, including droplets on the porch, the side door exterior door knob and on multiple surfaces in the bathroom and kitchen.

Two guns were found in the home, according to the complaint. One in the bathroom and another in the living room on a mantle.

Authorities also note several cartridges — fired and unfired — in the home. An unfired cartridge was found in front of the kitchen sink, two fired cartridges in the bathroom and an unfired cartridge partially in the barrel of the gun in the living room.

The complaint states police found damage from bullets in the bathroom door and the shower — noting both were about five feet from the ground.

Officers also found family portraits that included Young and several children. The complaint states the woman in the photos was "cut out."

Child in home tells police "something happened"

Authorities located five children in the home after the shooting, all in a bedroom with a dog. Later, three of those children were interviewed at YWCA Care House. The complaint only contains details from one of the kids.

The child told police his mom came to the home to pick him and his siblings up and "something happened," and he heard a "big bang" but didn't know what it was.

He said he heard yelling and "knew" his mom was trying to leave, then heard the bang and a door slam. Then, he heard a second bang and saw someone run past the house. The complaint states the child "didn't know" who was running by but "thought it was Young."