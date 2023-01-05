Beloit domestic abuse services agency gives gifts to 260 people over the holidays

BELOIT (WKOW) — A Beloit domestic abuse agency gave 260 gifts to people in the community over the holidays this year.
In November, DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit asked those who received services from them in the last year for a list of items they wanted for the holidays. These lists included items like clothes, body wash, toys, and gas and gift cards.
DEFY then reached out to the community, and 63 donors adopted an entire family, with many others giving individual gifts. DEFY stated 179 of the people helped were children and 81 were adults.
Then, a group of volunteers wrapped and delivered the items.
Kelsey Hood Christenson, DEFY's Director of Survivor Empowerment Services, said the annual program is a "small way to brighten what is often a difficult year for families rebuilding their life after abuse."
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can find a list of resources below. You can also call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799- 7233.
Domestic Violence Support | The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org)
Contact Us - HOPE HOUSE OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN (hopehousescw.org)