Beloit emergency responders to hold large-scale drill

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department (BPD) is reminding residents that there will be a large-scale training exercise in the city this Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the exercise will be at Blackhawk Technical College and the Beloit Memorial Hospital.

Though the exercise will look like an actual emergency, BPD assures that it's "just a drill."

The following agencies will be involved in the exercise:

  • Beloit Health System

  • Blackhawk Technical College

  • City of Beloit Police Department

  • City of Beloit Fire Department

  • Town of Beloit Police Department

  • Town of Beloit Fire Department

  • Clinton Fire Department

  • Turtle Fire Department

  • Footville Fire Department

  • Beloit Transit System

  • City of Beloit Emergency Management

  • Team Rubicon

