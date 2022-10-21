Beloit emergency responders to hold large-scale drill

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department (BPD) is reminding residents that there will be a large-scale training exercise in the city this Saturday.
According to a Facebook post, the exercise will be at Blackhawk Technical College and the Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Though the exercise will look like an actual emergency, BPD assures that it's "just a drill."
The following agencies will be involved in the exercise:
Beloit Health System
Blackhawk Technical College
City of Beloit Police Department
City of Beloit Fire Department
Town of Beloit Police Department
Town of Beloit Fire Department
Clinton Fire Department
Turtle Fire Department
Footville Fire Department
Beloit Transit System
City of Beloit Emergency Management
Team Rubicon