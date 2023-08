BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- There's still time to enjoy a day at the Beloit pool.

The city announced the Krueger Pool season is extended through Aug. 27. The pool typically closes in mid-August.

The pool, located at 1700 Hackett St., will be closed Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

The city's Parks and Recreation Division's new program will transport kids from neighborhood parks to Krueger Pool by bus.

The pool's updated hours can be seen online.