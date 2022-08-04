Beloit Farmers Market to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BELOIT (WKOW) — There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Beloit Farmers Market this Saturday.
Held by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the vaccine clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This vaccination clinic is open to the public. There is no cost to participate, no documentation or insurance is required, and no appointment is necessary.
This clinic is for ages 6 months and up and includes boosters. Those interested in receiving a booster should their vaccination card. Minors require parental consent and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
You can find other COVID-19 vaccination opportunities on the Rock County Public Health website or on vaccines.gov.