BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit home was significantly damaged by a fire Thursday evening, according to the Beloit Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Sixth Street around 11 p.m.

The home was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused extensive damage, and its cause is still under investigation.

The same home caught fire in July, causing $20,000 in damages and displacing the family.