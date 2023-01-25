Beloit man accused of trying to disarm a Beloit sergeant enters plea agreement

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- A judge found a Beloit man guilty of attempting to disarm a Beloit police sergeant in December 2021.

Court records show Jorge Almaraz pleaded no contest to the felony charge in court Wednesday. Prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor property damage charge in the same case.

The Rock County District Attorney's Office reported Beloit Police Sgt. Shannon Dykstra was checking on an incident where a witness said Almaraz threw himself into the side of their vehicle and walked away.

Video from Sgt. Dykstra's body camera showed she tried to check on Almaraz's welfare twice. The second time, Almaraz lunged forward and grabbed Sgt. Dykstra's duty weapon, which was still in its holster.

The two struggled over her weapon until Sgt. Dykstra was able to push him away. Almaraz ignored Dykstra's commands to get on the ground and lunged at her, forcing her to fire her weapon twice, striking Almaraz.

Almaraz was treated at the hospital for his injuries, then taken into custody and charged.

The Rock County District Attorney concluded Almaraz was shot as a result of his own actions and that Sgt. Dykstra acted lawfully and in accordance with her duty as a sworn law enforcement officer, protecting her life and the lives of nearby civilians.

Almaraz's sentencing hearing is scheduled February 9.