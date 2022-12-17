Beloit man arrested after crashing into fire hydrant

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit man is in custody after crashing into a fire hydrant early Saturday morning.
In a Nixle, the Janesville Police Department said officers were dispatched to E. Racine Street near S. Garfield Avenue around 4 a.m. for report of a crash.
Officers learned the driver -- Brock Chancy, 28, of Beloit -- was driving westbound on the road when he lost control and slid into a fire hydrant.
A search of his backpack revealed a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol.
A records check showed Chancy to be a convicted felon who wasn't allowed to possess firearms. He is also on probation for 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, which involved use of a firearm.
Chancy was subsequently arrested for the following:
- OWI - first offense
- Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Carry concealed weapon
- Probation hold
- Operating after revocation
- Operating too fast for conditions
- No insurance
Chancy is being held at the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance.