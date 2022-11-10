Beloit man arrested after threatening victim, shooting gun into the air

BELOIT (WKOW) — A man was arrested after a shooting into the air in Beloit early Thursday morning, according to the Beloit Police Department.
In a Facebook post, Beloit police state they responded to a report of a shooting around 3:40 a.m.
The victim told police the suspect made threats toward them, then fired a shot into the air.
Beloit police used their Tactical Operations Unit to safely take the suspect, a 38-year-old Beloit man, into custody.
He was arrested for recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct while armed.
Nothing was damaged during the incident, and no injuries were reported.
The Beloit Police Department stated more information will be released soon.