Beloit man arrested drug possession, felony bail jumping

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Beloit man was arrested for felony bail jumping and possession of THC, fentanyl and cocaine Tuesday evening, according to the Janesville Police Department.
On June 14 at 9:30 p.m., the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on LaMancha Drive between Wright Road and Meadowlark Drive as part of an ongoing investigation of illegal drug activity.
David Steptoe, 47, who police say was seen violating bond restrictions, was arrested for several drug charges and felony bail jumping. While officers were searching the residence, they also seized "a quantity" of cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.
Steptoe was previously arrested in October 2021 for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin. After being interviewed by police, he was also charged with 1st degree reckless homicide. Police suspect him delivering drugs to an individual who died of an overdose.
Steptoe was released on bond, but the case is still open. In November he entered a not guilty plea and online court records show he is set to go to trial on the charges.
Steptoe is currently being held at the Rock County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance on the new charges.
The investigation into the LaMancha residence is ongoing as there are pending charges against others associated with the residence.