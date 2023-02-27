Beloit man arrested for fourth OWI, drug charges

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Beloit man was arrested for his fourth OWI Saturday, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Sergeant Drew Severson said officers pulled Allan Bone, 41, over around 8:50 p.m. for traffic violations.
Severson said Bone showed signs of impairment, and was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
During the arrest, Severson said Bone resisted officers, minorly injuring one of them.
Severson also said officers found 28 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.
Bone was taken to the Rock County Jail where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence.
At the time of the arrest, Bone was on parole for a 2005 conviction of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Rock County.
In addition to the OWI charge, Severson said Janesville police will refer charges of probation/parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and resisting an officer causing injury.