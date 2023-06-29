 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Beloit man arrested with 170 grams of cocaine in car

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — A Rock County deputy arrested a man after finding drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday. 

Rock County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kevin Skatrud said a deputy stopped Edwin Ruiz, 33, of Beloit. During that stop, the deputy used his K-9 to get probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, the deputy found 170 grams of cocaine and Ruiz was arrested. 

Skatrud said Ruiz was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug vehicle. 

After the arrest, Skatrud said the sheriff's department obtained a search warrant and found two guns and 96 more grams of cocaine in Ruiz's apartment. 

