Beloit man arrested with 170 grams of cocaine in car

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — A Rock County deputy arrested a man after finding drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Rock County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kevin Skatrud said a deputy stopped Edwin Ruiz, 33, of Beloit. During that stop, the deputy used his K-9 to get probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, the deputy found 170 grams of cocaine and Ruiz was arrested.
Skatrud said Ruiz was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug vehicle.
After the arrest, Skatrud said the sheriff's department obtained a search warrant and found two guns and 96 more grams of cocaine in Ruiz's apartment.