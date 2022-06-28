Beloit man facing child enticement charges

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Beloit man is in custody after police say he was solicitating a minor for a sexual relationship.
Janesville Police Sergeant Drew Severson said officers responded to Palmer Park for a report of a suspicion person. The caller reported a man parked in a truck "soliciting a juvenile female for sexual relationship."
Police were able to find the suspect vehicle and identified the suspect as Russell Partlow. During their investigation, authorities learned of "another incident" from the weekend before involving Partlow.
Partlow was arrested and is being held at the Dane County Jail. Online court records show he has been charged two counts of child enticement and two counts of soliciting child prostitution.