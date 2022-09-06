Beloit man federally charged with transporting a minor across state lines, producing child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) — A Beloit man is facing two federal charges for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the office of Tim O'Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
O'Shea says a federal indictment returned on August 24 and unsealed on September 2 charges Everett Wescott, 32, with transporting a minor across state lines and producing child pornography.
O'Shea says the document alleges Wescott transported a minor from Illinois to Wisconsin in March 2021 and used an iPhone to produce child pornography from January 2020 to September 2021.
Wescott was arrested on September 2 and arraigned the same day. O'Shea says Wescott is still in federal custody pending a detention hearing that is scheduled for Friday.
Wescott faces a minimum of 10 years and maximum of life in federal prison for the transporting charge. He faces a minimum of 15 years and maximum of 30 years on the child pornography charge.