Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking, other offenses

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit man has been convicted of sex trafficking and other offenses, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday.
The DOJ reports that Ieem Currie, 41, of Beloit was found guilty of human trafficking, neglect of a child, keeping a place of prostitution, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver cocaine near a school. All of these are repeat offenses, according to the DOJ.
The DOJ states the evidence presented in the trial showed that Currie exploited young, vulnerable women with shelter and drugs and ran a prostitution ring at his home. Evidence also showed that Currie exposed his child to drug and prostitution activities at his home.
Currie will be sentenced in early February 2023.
He faces a maximum penalty of 75 years in prison.