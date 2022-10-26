 Skip to main content
Beloit man pleads guilty to stealing Hans Chrisitan Heg statue head

Hans Christian Heg statue

MADISON (WKOW) — The man accused of stealing the head of the Hans Christian Heg statue during protests in 2020 has taken a plea. 

Rodney Clendening, 36, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to theft of moveable property valued under $2,500, a misdemeanor. Initially, he was charged with theft of moveable property valued between $10,000-$100,000, a felony. 

The court withheld sentencing Clendening, instead placing him on probation for a year. However, court records note his probation could be terminated early after he pays restitution and gets agent approval. 

