Beloit man sentenced 9 years in federal prison for drug trafficking,

MADISON (WKOW) – A Beloit man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Thursday for distributing crack cocaine and illegal gun possession, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea.
Eshawn M. Reed, 40, pleased guilty to these charges, and his prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.
In April, July and August 2021, Janesville police bought crack cocaine from Reed in Janesville using a confidential informant.
On August 10, officer planned to arrest Reed and search his residence, but when police tried to conduct a traffic stop of Reed's vehicle, Reed drove away.
Officers later found Reed's abandoned vehicle, finding Reed on foot soon after.
Inside his vehicle, O'Shea said officers found a handgun, an additional loaded magazine, a bag with 25 grams of crack cocaine, over 2.3 pounds of marijuana and over $20,000 in cash.
Officers also executed a search warrant of Reed's residence and found inside a number of drug trafficking paraphernalia.
The following day, officers followed the suspected path that Reed took when fleeing and found nearly 2.4 pounds of powder cocaine and 62 grams of crack cocaine.
Officers interviewed Reed, and O'Shea said he confessed to possessing all of the items found and admitted the crack cocaine in his vehicle was prepackaged for sale. Reed was prohibited from owning a firearm due to "multiple prior felony cases."
O'Shea says during the time of the controlled buy and Reed's arrest, he was on state supervision for three felony cases.
At sentencing, Judge James Peterson said that Reed’s crimes were very serious, that his extensive drug dealing was "degrading to the community" and that his firearm possession was "highly aggravating."
Judge Peterson also noted Reed’s "long, unrelenting history of crime."