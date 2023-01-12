Beloit man sentenced after returning to drug dealing while on release

BELOIT (WKOW) — A Beloit man was sentenced Tuesday for returning to a life of drug dealing while on supervised release, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timoty O'Shea.
Marcus Payton, 38, was sentenced to six years in prison and three years of supervised release for distributing crack cocaine. He was also sentenced to a 24-month concurrent prison term for violating the terms of his supervised release in a prior drug trafficking case.
O'Shea said in January 2022, an informant reported Payton was selling crack cocaine in Beloit. The informant — with police supervision — bought it from Payton on two occasions. At that time, Payton was on federal supervised release from a 2014 conviction for distributing heroin.
Judge William Conley said Payton's sentence is warranted because Payton returned to a life of crime while under supervision. Conley further emphasized that, in addition, Payton had a "significant" criminal history involving battery, bail jumping, armed robbery, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.