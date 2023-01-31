Beloit man sentenced for having gun near school zone during 2020 traffic stop

MADISON (WKOW) — A Beloit man was federally sentenced for possessing a firearm in a school zone, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
David Barber, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge back in October. On Monday, he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. He was given a six-month consecutive sentence for federal revocation.
After his sentence, he has two years of supervised release.
O'Shea said a traffic stop in December 2020 led to the charge. He says a Beloit officer pulled Barber over for a traffic offense and spotted a revolver and open alcohol in the car.
Barber drove away from the scene, but police found him later. O'Shea said the traffic stop was less than 1,000 feet away from a school.
Additionally, O'Shea said Barber was on federal supervision after being released from prison on a heroin trafficking conviction.
Judge Conley noted a long history of criminal convictions and violating terms of supervision during sentencing. He said the sentence in this case is "designed to hold him accountable and protect the community."