Beloit man sentenced for selling cocaine from inside jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Beloit man has been sentenced for dealing drugs out of his home, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
O'Shea said Depronce Burnett, 39, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing with intent to deliver 500 grams or more of cocaine. The prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Burnett pleaded guilty to this charge in May 2023.
Burnett was distributing cocaine in Rock County in fall 2021, usually out of his Beloit home, according to O'Shea. He continued to help sell cocaine while he was in jail by calling his wife, and this continued until police executed search warrants at his home in October 2021.
O'Shea said officers found nearly two pounds of cocaine and over a pound of methamphetamine along with $87,000.
Judge William Conley pointed to Burnett's 20-year history in drug trafficking at the sentencing and said the heavy sentence was necessary as Burnett was a danger to the community as his trafficking escalated.
Burnett's wife, Dominique Holsten, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15 for helping her husband sell drugs.