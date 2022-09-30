Beloit man sentenced in federal sex trafficking case

BELOIT (WKOW) — A Beloit man has been sentenced in a federal sex trafficking case.
Cory Hereford, 51, was convicted of four charges after a four-day trial in February:
- Sex trafficking
- Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
- Maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances
- Committing sex trafficking of a minor while being a person previously convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender
A federal judge in the Western District of Wisconsin sentenced him to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.
Prosecutors allege Hereford, with a co-defendant, trafficked an adult and a minor to engage in commercial sex by taking advantage of their struggles with drugs.
“Human trafficking investigations are complex, time consuming and dependent upon earning the trust of our victims,” said Chief David Moore of the Janesville Police Department. “Janesville detectives worked countless hours to bring this case to prosecution. The Janesville Police Department respects the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their leadership, perseverance and dedication to the prosecution of the case. Finally, our victims are safe.”
Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free line at 1-888-373-7888.