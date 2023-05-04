Beloit moves forward with closing 2 schools

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Many Beloit students will be attending new schools this fall as the Beloit School District decided to close two of its schools.
The Wright Elementary, Beloit Learning Academy (BLA) and McNeel Intermediate buildings will close, and the buildings' students will attend different schools, according to the school district.
BLA students will relocate to Cunningham Intermediate, and Cunningham students will attend Furzen Intermediate. All McNeel students will attend Aldrich Intermediate.
The McNeel building may be repurposed in the future.
Superintendent Willie E. Garrison II said this was a "difficult decision" but he wanted to do what would "benefit [Beloit] students and their academic success."
He said the conversations around the reconfiguration would be revisited annually, which may lead to other similar conversations.
Garrison also hopes declining student enrollment has plateaued and more families will return to the district.
Garrison said he's also working to decrease mileage requirements for school transportation, so students who live farther away have easier access. He also wants to expand bus access to Beloit high school students, who currently don't have access to bus transportation.
Garrison concluded by saying families will be kept up-to-date throughout the summer on what the start of the school year will look like by offering tours, transition plans and weekly communications.