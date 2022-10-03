Beloit PD: No one facing charges in death of 4-year-old hit by vehicle

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Beloit Police Department said no one is facing charges after a four-year-old was hit by a car and killed outside of a sports complex over the weekend.
In a Monday morning Facebook post, the department said the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the sports complex when the "child slipped and fell down out of the line of sight of the driver."
Police say the driver was "unable to see the child" and witnesses corroborated the information. They say the driver will not face any charges or citations.
"This wasn’t a situation of speeding or distracted driving," the department said.
Family members also will not face any charges, according to the department.
"Our hope is that the community can show compassion toward this family, the driver, the witnesses, the child’s teammates, off-duty medical professionals who provided support at the scene and the first responders who did everything they could to try to save this child," the department said.
BELOIT (WKOW) -- A 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Beloit Saturday morning, according to the City of Beloit Police Department.
Beloit police said in a Facebook post that it happened in the sports complex in the area of Prairie Avenue and E. Security Road at 9:40 a.m.
The child was taken to the hospital, and at 1:45 p.m. Beloit police said the crash was fatal.
Police said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation and that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
"Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers, especially the child's family," the police department said in closing.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.