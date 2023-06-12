Beloit playground program, Krueger pool kick off for summer

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two summer mainstays kicked off for the season in Beloit Monday: the free summer playground program and the Krueger Pool.
The playground program is run by Beloit Parks and Recreation staff each year. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, it's back in full force with games, crafts and other activities. There's also a splash pad.
The program runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Vernon Park.
Also kicking off its summer season Monday was the Krueger Pool.
The recreation supervisor, Nicole Yost, told 27 News this is the first time the pool's been able to open since the pandemic.
"We're just looking forward to a great summer and offering this back to the community and getting everybody out and hopefully cooling off during this hopefully hot summer," she said.
The pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday. There is also a family swim from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For Beloit residents, the pool costs $3 for kids and $5 for adults. For non-residents, it costs $4.50 for kids and $6 for adults.