Beloit police arrest 19-year-old after he crashes truck into home

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man who crashed a truck into a home after a pursuit Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Sarah Lock said officers saw a red Chevy Tahoe speeding in the area of Nelson Avenue and Switchtrack Alley shortly before 8 p.m.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it raced away, running a stoplight at Keeler and Nelson Street.
Lock said the pursuit ended when the driver lost control and crashed into the porch of a home in the 1100 block of Prairie Avenue.
The home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.
The driver, identified as Jesse Guzman, was arrested after he attempted to run away.
Wisconsin Court records show Guzman has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor: vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second-degree reckless injury and resisting or obstructing an officer.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing.