Beloit police arrest man in connection to early February shooting

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police arrested a 33-year-old Beloit man on Friday in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on February 10.
The police department posted the update on its Facebook page.
Police said the suspect was was taken into custody for 1st degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping and probation violation.
Police said community support and cooperation during the investigation helped officers find the suspect.
This investigation is ongoing.