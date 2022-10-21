Beloit police arrest man wanted for questioning in homicide of 5-year-old girl

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A man wanted for several felonies and for questioning in the homicide of a five-year-old from Green Bay was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Four days after the homicide, Beloit police say in a Facebook post that Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35, was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Beloit.

According to a Nixle from the Green Bay Police Department, they will be interviewing Leavy-Carter about a shooting that killed Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley, 5.

Green Bay police say they are not looking for any further persons of interest, and no further information is available at this time.

If you have any information related to this case, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.