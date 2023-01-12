Beloit police: Cars hit by gunfire overnight, no injuries reported

BELOIT (WKOW) — The Beloit Police Department asked the public to avoid two streets Thursday morning because of a shots fired investigation.
Around 6:45 a.m., the department took to Facebook to ask the public to avoid Bluff Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Around 1:15 p.m., they updated the post to clarify why.
According to the department, they were notified around 12:45 a.m. of a shots fired report on the 800 block of Fifth Street and the 800 block of Bluff Street.
Police say they found "several fired cartridge casings" and found vehicles hit by gunfire.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are still looking for information and ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Dorian at 608-364-6867 or Detective Kelly at 608-364-6844.
Tips can also be made at the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers over the phone at 608-362-7463 or online at the P3 Tips app.