Beloit police chief emphasizes commitment to 'dignity and respect' in reaction to Tyre Nichols video

Sayles press conference

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said he usually doesn't comment on matters outside of his jurisdiction but felt compelled to do so after seeing the video released of Tyre Nichols' beating and arrest. 

Sayles joined a number of police chiefs or policing agencies in Wisconsin reacting to the shocking video. 

Sayles called Nichols' death "appalling, indefensible and sickening."

He also explained his officers are trained on implicit and overt bias, appropriate use-of-force, de-escalation techniques, cultural diversity, and fair and impartial policing.

Sayles said he's committed to "emphasizing dignity and respect for all" within his agency, including a commitment "to the preservation of human life." 

"We remain committed to working together in partnership with community members, advocacy organizations, churches, elected officials, and others to build a future that ensures dignity, security, and justice for all," Sayles said. 

 
 

