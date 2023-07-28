Beloit police chief highlights importance of responsible gun ownership after accidental teen shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Beloit police are reminding the public of responsible firearm ownership after a teen suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday night.
Beloit Police Department Chief Andre Sayles said officers responded to a home on Highland Avenue near Eighth Street around 11 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. Sayles said the injury was reported as not life-threatening.
When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old in the front yard who had been shot in their "lower extremities."
Officers found and recovered a loaded handgun.
Sayles said officers investigated and determined the teen accidentally shot themselves. No suspects are at large.
Sayles is reminding the public of the importance of responsible firearm ownership and the need for better gun safety awareness. He said incidents like these highlight the risks and consequences of not properly storing firearms and keeping them away from children and teens.
"The incident serves as a critical reminder to all members of the community about the significance of educating young individuals about firearm safety," Sayles said. "We urge parents to know what their children are doing and to take actions to monitor their behaviors."
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.