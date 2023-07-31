Beloit Police Department launches digital self-reporting tool for certain incidents

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department introduced a new tool to help fight crime and use its resources more efficiently.
People can now self-report the following incidents through an online portal:
- Theft
- Vandalism
- Lost property
- Fraud/scam
- Drug violations
- Shoplifting
The department hopes this tool will allow officers to spend more time on their patrol-related duties.
A city spokesperson said the department will review the portal reports on a daily basis, and an officer will follow up with the person who reported the incident when necessary.