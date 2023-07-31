 Skip to main content
Beloit Police Department launches digital self-reporting tool for certain incidents

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department introduced a new tool to help fight crime and use its resources more efficiently. 

People can now self-report the following incidents through an online portal

  • Theft
  • Vandalism
  • Lost property
  • Fraud/scam
  • Drug violations
  • Shoplifting 

The department hopes this tool will allow officers to spend more time on their patrol-related duties. 

A city spokesperson said the department will review the portal reports on a daily basis, and an officer will follow up with the person who reported the incident when necessary. 

