Beloit police identify suspect in deadly shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Beloit shooting scene
Rachael Perry // WKOW-TV

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit Police Department is identifying the person suspected of shooting a woman and killing her Monday morning. 

Police identify the suspect as 33-year-old Tyrone Young. Police say Young was arrested and is facing a first-degree intentional homicide charge, which the Rock County District Attorney's Office is reviewing. 

The deadly shooting took place at a home on Porter Avenue, between Yates Avenue and Hull Avenue. Authorities say a 29-year-old woman died on scene from her injury.  

