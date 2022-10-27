 Skip to main content
Beloit police investigate attempted Culver's robbery, suspected to be tied to others

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit said they were investigating an attempted armed robbery Wednesday night at the city's Culver's location.
 
Police said the robbery attempt happened around 7:44pm. They offered few details about the incident, but said no one was hurt.
 
Police said they are looking for the same suspect under investigation for a September robbery of the Lake Mills Culver's location. At the time, authorities said the suspect then robbed two other Culver's restaurants in the region.
 
Police described the suspect as driving a maroon-colored 4-door Jeep and added he's believed to be armed and dangerous. 

