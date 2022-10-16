 Skip to main content
Beloit police investigating multiple car thefts, looking for help identifying suspects

  • Updated
  • 0
recovered car

Photo Courtesy: City of Beloit Police Department

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department is asking for help identifying individuals seen running from a stolen car Saturday night.

Sgt. Flanagan reported in a Facebook post that a Honda Elantra was stolen out of Rockford, Ill., but found crashed on the 900 block of Lincoln Ave. in Beloit. Three people wearing masks were seen running from it around 9 p.m.

Flanagan told 27 News two other cars were also stolen Saturday night. One was found, but police are still looking for a red Chrysler 200. He said three to five individuals were connected to these thefts.

The department said the three thefts "are possibly connected."

If you have any information on these incidents, call the City of Beloit Police Department at (608) 364-6800.

