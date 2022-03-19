Beloit Police investigating non-fatal shooting, victims were targeted

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by the City of Beloit Police Department.
Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Colley Road when a second report came in that a vehicle crashed and was on fire near Cranston Road and Austin Place.
An individual in the vehicle had a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. A second individual was transported to an area hospital due to injuries they received in the crash.
The initial investigation shows that the victims were targeted.
If you have information or caught this incident on security videos, please contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463, or send an anonymous tip online using P3TIPS.COM/482.
The investigation is ongoing.