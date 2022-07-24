Beloit Police: One killed and one hospitalized in motorcycle crash

BELOIT (WKOW) -- One Beloit man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Beloit Saturday afternoon and his passenger was taken to the hospital.
In a Facebook post the City of Beloit Police Department said, there was a crash just before 1:30 p.m. at Milwaukee Road and Town Hall Road.
Police reported a 57-year-old motorcyclist involved in the crash was declared dead at a local hospital. The passenger, a 54-year-old Beloit woman, remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The department said another vehicle was involved in the crash, but there were no other injuries.
Beloit Police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.