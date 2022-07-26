Beloit police remind public of laws after several air gun 'drive-by shootings'

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are reminding parents and kids of driving and firearm laws after a number of incidents where police say kids were shooting their air guns at unwilling participants.
In a Facebook post, Beloit police say kids have been shooting their Orbeez guns -- a toy gun that fires a pea-sized projectile with a spring and air piston -- at people who don't want to be shot at.
Several of these incidents were kids doing "drive-by shootings."
On Monday, an officer stopped a car where a kid was sitting on the car's windowsill while it was moving. The driver came to an abrupt stop and "fortunately the kid ... was not thrown from the car."
Police said this type of dangerous behavior was sure to get their "attention and a response."
The shooter in this case was cited, and his gun was seized.
Additionally, the driver only had their graduated driver's license and was not allowed to have multiple juvenile passengers. Police asked that parents review the laws for graduated driver's licenses with their teens.
Beloit police said they aren't against people using these air guns because "they look like a ton of fun," and they aren't going around looking for people using these guns. They have no issue with people using them "appropriately" by playing with them in their yards or a place where unwilling participants won't get hit.
However, "if you are causing problems and injuries, you should expect to see the flashing red and blues." If a shot causes injury or pain, the shooter could be arrested for battery.
"Please have fun and be safe," the post concluded.