One dead after shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT (WKOW) -- An adult man has died after a shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School Saturday, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Beloit police received a call reporting shots fired outside the school at 8:55 p.m.
The school was hosting boys basketball games against La Follette High School.
Police did not say whether any arrests have been made, but did say the School District of Beloit is cooperating with the investigation.
In a statement on Facebook, the Beloit Police Department also called for the public's help in their investigation, writing: "We need the community's help and cooperation more now than ever before. If you have information about this shooting or have any video footage of the incident, please reach out to our department."
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles will hold a news conference on the steps of city hall Sunday at 11:00 a.m.
This is a developing story.