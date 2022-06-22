Beloit Police searching for armed robbery suspect

BELOIT (WKOW) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint in Beloit Monday evening.
According to a Facebook post, a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the area of Grant Street and St. Lawrence Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when she was approached by a Black man wearing all black clothing. He was armed with a handgun and demanded that she give him money.
He then left the area in a black SUV with temporary tags. The SUV was last seen going southbound on Grant Street before going west on St. Lawrence Avenue.
If you have information regarding this crime, leave an anonymous tip with P3Tips or Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers or call them at 608-362-7463.