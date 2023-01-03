Beloit police searching for 'Grinch' stealing from parked cars

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit police are searching for a "Grinch" who they say was breaking into vehicles for the last few nights and could use community help identifying him.
Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said the suspect went through open cars parked on Sherwood Drive on Sunday and Monday nights. On Monday night, Flanagan said the suspect appears to have "graduated to burglary."
Flanagan knows the images police are providing of the suspect aren't the best, but that's where the community can help.
Flanagan encourages residents on Sherwood Drive or Emerson Street to check their Ring cameras to see if there are any other images or videos of the suspect. He said even if you don't have a Ring, you can still download the Ring Neighbors app to see what's happening in the community.
Additionally, Flanagan asks that everyone locks their vehicles and homes.
"We wish Mr. Grinch didn't come to visit, but unfortunately they are out and about," Flanagan said.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244 or submit a P3 tip online. Flanagan asks callers to refer to the Sherwood thefts or burglaries when making a report.