Beloit Police searching for man who drove off without paying for his gas

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Someone recently drove off without paying for their gas in Beloit, and the Beloit Police Department is looking for him.
According to a Facebook post, the suspect's vehicle plates don't match, and police have been unable to identify him.
"We know gas prices are crazy right now, and hopefully we will all see some relief from it, but it's still necessary to pay for it," Beloit Police said in their post.
If you know this person, message the Beloit Police Department Facebook page, call 757-2244 or submit a P3 tip. Refer to case BE2222773.