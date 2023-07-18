Beloit police searching for man who sped away from traffic stop

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who drove away from a traffic stop.
Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said Tony Rich forgot his license with an officer while speeding away. He said the officer had to make sure to get out of the way so they weren't run over.
Flanagan said anyone who knows Tony Rich should contact the Beloit Police Department.
He also said Rich could stop by the department himself to pick up the driver's license and "handle the felony warrants he has at the same time just to be efficient."