Beloit police searching for man who tried to rob person at gunpoint

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is looking for a man they say tried to rob a man at gunpoint Monday night.
The department posted on Facebook stating the victim was outside his home on Lincoln Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue when he was approached by a man.
The man held the victim at gunpoint and demanded property. The man fired one round at the home before leaving the scene.
The Beloit Police Department describes the suspect as a Black man, 6'1" tall with a thin build, between 18 and 20 years old. He was reported to be wearing a light-colored jeans and a black hoodie with white lettering on the chest.
The suspect was last seen running southbound on Lincoln Avenue.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or through p3tips.com.