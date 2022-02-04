Beloit Police seeking community assistance in armed robbery investigation

BELOIT (WKOW) — City of Beloit Police are asking for the community's help in an investigation into a Tuesday armed robbery.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the robbery took place at in the 1400 block of Central Ave around 6:47 p.m.
The victim reported she was in her car when two men approached, opening the passenger and driver doors. The suspects allegedly held her at gun point and hit her in the head with the barrel of a gun before forcing her out of the car.
The car, a 2020 Blue Honda Civic, was located Wednesday.
Police did not provide a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or report anonymously online.