Beloit Police seeking help locating attempted homicide suspect

BELOIT (WKOW) — City of Beloit police are looking for the community's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting.
According to a press release from city spokesperson Sarah Lock, Markis Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit is wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.
According to Lock, the charges are in connection to a February 10 shooting on 8th Street. The victim was located at a hospital.
Information about Crenshaw’s whereabouts can be provided to dispatch at (608) 757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.