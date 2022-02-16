 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beloit Police seeking help locating attempted homicide suspect

  • Updated
Markis Crenshaw

Markis Crenshaw

BELOIT (WKOW) — City of Beloit police are looking for the community's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting. 

According to a press release from city spokesperson Sarah Lock, Markis Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit is wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. 

According to Lock, the charges are in connection to a February 10 shooting on 8th Street. The victim was located at a hospital. 

Information about Crenshaw’s whereabouts can be provided to dispatch at (608) 757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you