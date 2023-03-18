Beloit Police seeking public assistance following a shots fired incident

BELOIT (WKOW) — The Beloit Police Department (BPD) is asking for anyone with information about a shots fired incident on Saturday to come forward.
BPD received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of Nelson Ave. and Bayliss Ave. around 2:20 p.m.
According to officials, a residence was struck, but no injuries were reported.
BPD believes this was a targeted event and there is no perceived threat to the public.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BPD at (608) 757-2244 or use P3Tips to submit anonymous tips.