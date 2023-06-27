 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Beloit police tactical team deployed during arrest of domestic violence suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Beloit PD tactical team

Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said this photo of the tactical team was not from the domestic violence incident. 

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — The Beloit Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man Monday night accused of making repeated threats during a domestic incident and while officers were trying to arrest him. 

Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said officers went to arrest Ken Canalini from an apartment on Pioneer Drive. Flanagan said Canalini threatened to set the apartment complex on fire, hurt the victim and shoot officers who tried to arrest him.

Flanagan said when officers arrived Monday and spoke to Canalini, he threatened officers again. Officers then evacuated neighbors and called the department's tactical team.

The team's negotiator spoke to Canalini, but he refused to come out and barricaded himself inside the apartment. 

After trying several times to convince Canalini to surrender, the tactical team fired OC powder — which Flanagan describes as pepper spray in powder form — into the apartment. The team then entered the apartment and arrested him.

Flanagan said Canalini is being held at the Rock County Jail for domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage, threats to law enforcement and resisting arrest.

