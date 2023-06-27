Beloit police tactical team deployed during arrest of domestic violence suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — The Beloit Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man Monday night accused of making repeated threats during a domestic incident and while officers were trying to arrest him.
Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said officers went to arrest Ken Canalini from an apartment on Pioneer Drive. Flanagan said Canalini threatened to set the apartment complex on fire, hurt the victim and shoot officers who tried to arrest him.
Flanagan said when officers arrived Monday and spoke to Canalini, he threatened officers again. Officers then evacuated neighbors and called the department's tactical team.
The team's negotiator spoke to Canalini, but he refused to come out and barricaded himself inside the apartment.
After trying several times to convince Canalini to surrender, the tactical team fired OC powder — which Flanagan describes as pepper spray in powder form — into the apartment. The team then entered the apartment and arrested him.
Flanagan said Canalini is being held at the Rock County Jail for domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage, threats to law enforcement and resisting arrest.