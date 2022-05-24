Beloit police take teen into custody for stealing car, driving recklessly

CITY OF BELOIT (MADISON) -- Police officers in Beloit took a teenager into custody for allegedly stealing a car and taking it on a joyride.
Officers were alerted that a stolen vehicle from Rockford was headed into Beloit. An officer spotted the vehicle near Nelson and Keeler Avenues around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Everyone inside was wearing a black ski mask, and the driver nearly hit the officer when it took off.
Another officer found it again on White Avenue, and chased it from Prince Hall Drive to Eleventh Street and Portland.
The driver drove off the road and everyone in the vehicle tried to run away.
The driver, a 15-year-old from Rockford, was taken into custody after a brief chase.
He's facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and reckless driving.